BrahMos missile soon to be manufactured in UP Defence Corridor

The state of the art ‘BrahMos missile’ is expected to be manufactured in the UP Defence Corridor. On Tuesday a delegation of BrahMos Aerospace led by CEO and MD Dr Sudhir Kumar Misra had met with the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh (UP). The company has also sent a letter to UPEIDA CEO and additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi seeking around 200 acre of land for the project in the UP Defence Corridor.

More than 500 engineers and technical people are expected to get direct employment in the BrahMos Production Center, which according to an official statement from the UP State government will be built by investing Rs 300 crores. Also, another 5,000 people will get indirect employment and 10,000 thousand people will get work through the production center.

The land for the Indo-Russian joint venture company BrahMos Aerospace is expected to be allotted in Lucknow mode and the work on the production centre is likely to start soon. Around 100 BrahMos missiles are planned to be built at the center where R&D will also be done. With BrahMos Production Center on the anvil, several other defence companies will go to the state, says the official statement.

According to the note, in the Aligarh node, 19 companies which are related to the defence sector, have been allotted land, and among them there are two companies which are investing around Rs 581 crore to make drones. These companies of Aligarh node will help in creating employment opportunities for thousands of people by investing Rs 1245 crore.

With investments made in the Jhansi, Lucknow, and Aligarh nodes, in the UP Defence Corridor, the state in the field of Defence Product Manufacturing will move towards becoming self reliant.