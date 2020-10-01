  • MORE MARKET STATS

BrahMos missile launch showcases enhanced operational capabilities: PM Modi

By: |
October 1, 2020 10:13 AM

"Brahmos Supersonic Cruise Missile has achieved yet another milestone with successful test launch showcasing enhanced operational capabilities and additional indigenous technologies. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers. @DRDO_India @BrahMosMissile," he tweeted.

"Brahmos Supersonic Cruise Missile has achieved yet another milestone with successful test launch showcasing enhanced operational capabilities and additional indigenous technologies. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers. @DRDO_India @BrahMosMissile," he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated scientists and engineers after India successfully test fired a new version of the surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile BrahMos having a range of around 400 km.

“Brahmos Supersonic Cruise Missile has achieved yet another milestone with successful test launch showcasing enhanced operational capabilities and additional indigenous technologies. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers. @DRDO_India @BrahMosMissile,” he tweeted.

Related News

The missile was fired from an integrated test range at Balasore in Odisha. The missile, featuring a number of indigenously developed sub-systems, was flight tested from a land based mobile launcher for a designated range at 10:30 am from the integrated test range in Balasore.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. BrahMos missile launch showcases enhanced operational capabilities PM Modi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Wow! BrahMos missile with 400 km range and enhanced ‘Make in India’ components test-fired successfully
2India provides Dornier aircraft to Maldives in sync with growing strategic ties
3‘Quad’ Foreign ministers to meet in Tokyo, countering China’s growing aggression on agenda