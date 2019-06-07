BrahMos JV for supersonic cruise missiles started with corpus of Rs 1,300 cr, value now stands at Rs 40,000 cr

By: |
Published: June 7, 2019 2:28:49 PM

Formed in 1998, BrahMos is a joint venture between India's Defence Research and Development Organisation and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya.

The supersonic cruise missiles can be fitted on all the three platforms — land, air and ships and submarines. (Reuters file photo)

The BrahMos venture between India and Russia to build supersonic cruise missiles was started with an initial investment of Rs 1,300 crore and the business has now grown to the tune of Rs 40,000 crore, a top official of the company said Friday.

BrahMos Aerospace CEO and Managing Director Sudhir Mishra said like the supersonic missiles project, there should have been joint ventures between India and Russia in more sectors. He said the joint venture was formed at a time when Russia was undergoing financial turmoil and India should have “encashed” it by having more collaborations.

Formed in 1998, BrahMos is a joint venture between India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya. The supersonic cruise missiles can be fitted on all the three platforms — land, air and ships and submarines.

“This collaboration has resulted in business worth Rs 40,000 crore and our initial investment was only Rs 1,300 crore. So, certainly, we feel that we created wealth, environment (the ecosystem) and till today we have given back to the Government of India more than Rs 4,000 crore in terms of taxes, directly and indirectly,” Mishra said. He was speaking at the Manufacturing Innovation Conclave organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry.

Asked about international players showing interest in buying the supersonic missile, Mishra responded in affirmative, but did not elaborate on countries seeking to purchase the missile. Mishra said while forming a venture, India banked on its strengths in the areas of software development and manufacturing to some extent. He said the Indian industry was roped in right from the manufacturing stage and the company restricted itself to designing and integration of the products.

“We, in fact, extended financial help to create infrastructure and brought many Russian scientists so that we develop technology. “Today, we have more than 200 industries who are our business partners,” he said adding that more than 20,000 people are employed either directly and indirectly due to the venture.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. BrahMos JV for supersonic cruise missiles started with corpus of Rs 1,300 cr, value now stands at Rs 40,000 cr
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition