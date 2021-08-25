BrahMos Aerospace proposes modern facility at Lucknow for next generation missile project: UP govt

Earlier, in a letter to Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (Upeida) CEO and additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi, Misra has sought 200 acres for the project in the Lucknow node of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor for making the BrahMos missile and has said that it will start civil construction within three months of getting possession of the land.

BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture (JV) of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India and NPO Mashinostroeyenia (NPOM) of Russia, has proposed the setting up of a modern production facility in the Lucknow node of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor for BrahMos Missile Project with an investment of `300 crore as part of its expansion plans.

A delegation of BrahMos Aerospace, headed by director-general of BrahMos Sudhir K Mishra met chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday and briefed him about the Brahmos Weapon System and the JV entity’s ambitious plans about setting up the major facility for production and supply of various systems and sub-systems for next generation missile systems.

Earlier, in a letter to Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (Upeida) CEO and additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi, Misra has sought 200 acres for the project in the Lucknow node of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor for making the BrahMos missile and has said that it will start civil construction within three months of getting possession of the land. This project is envisaged to generate 5,500 direct and indirect employment opportunities for technical workers as well as more than 10,000 direct and indirect jobs for skilled, semi-skilled and non-skilled workers.

Over 200 small, medium and large Indian public and private sector defence enterprises, institutions and laboratories have been associated with the BRAHMOS missile programme. The establishment of such a facility would not only vastly expand Uttar Pradesh’s technological base, which is being developed as one of the Defence Industrial Corridors of India but would also generate a multitude of value chain opportunities for MSMEs in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the creation of a defence corridor in UP during the Investors’ Summit in January 2018 and the state government further announced that it would set up nodes at Lucknow, Kanpur, Chitrakoot, Jhansi, Agra, and Aligarh.

According to Upeida officials, in the last three years, over 65 companies have requested the government for land in the Defence Industrial Corridor to set up their factories, of which around 19 companies have been allotted 55.4 hectares of land by the Upeida recently.