BrahMos Aerospace engineer held for leaking ‘technical information’ to Pakistan

An engineer with the BrahMos Aerospace unit near here was arrested Monday for allegedly leaking “technical information” to Pakistan, an official said. Nishant Agrawal was nabbed in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squads (ATS) at BrahMos’ Wardha Road facility, an ATS official said. The engineer was living in a rented accommodation on Wardha Road since the last year, his landlord Manohar Kale said. The police team arrived at the building at 5.30 am and was there till 5 pm, he said.

Agrawal hails from Roorkee and got married two months ago, he said. “He was staying with his wife here and had given his Aadhar card copy and a certificate from his employer to me while moving in,” he said. BrahMos Aerospace is a joint venture between India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the ‘Military Industrial Consortium’ (NPO Mashinostroyenia) of Russia. The company was set up through an inter-governmental agreement signed on February 12, 1998, between India and Russia. The name BrahMos represents the fury of Brahmaputra and the grace of Moskva rivers.