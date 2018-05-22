BrahMos achieves yet another feat! Missile tested successfully with new ‘Make in India’ components, systems

BrahMos missile: The successful test was carried out at 12:00 hours from an Integrated Test Range (ITR).

BrahMos, the world’s fastest anti-ship cruise missile, has today achieved yet another significant milestone! The supersonic cruise missile was today tested successfully with a number of critical sub-systems that were made using Indian raw materials. The successful test was carried out at 12:00 hours from an Integrated Test Range (ITR). Sources told Financial Express Online that the BrahMos missile, which was tested from a Mobile Autonomous Launcher, followed its trajectory with “pin-point” accuracy and achieved all the mission objectives. The critical sub-subsystems that were made from Indian raw materials include components like fuel management system and non-metallic airframe components. Till now these were provided by Russia. This new achievement not only marks a big ‘Make in India’ success story, but also helps in substantially reducing the cost of the missile system.

Today’s successful test of BrahMos comes after yesterday’s achievement, in which the missile was tested for life extension to 15 years. BrahMos is the first Indian missile whose life has been extended from 10 years to 15 years. Life extension of the missile system is yet another step that helps in reducing the cost of BrahMos. Recently, the missile was successfully tested with an indigenous seeker as well.

BrahMos is a missile that has been jointly developed by India and Russia. The formidable missile system has already generated export interest from several countries. The missile has already been inducted into the Indian Army and the Indian Navy. BrahMos became the first heavy missile system in the world to be integrated successfully on a Sukhoi-30 MKI frontline fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The missile can be fired from land, from ships (both vertical and inclined configuration), under-water, and from air.

BrahMos initially had a range of 300-km, but after India became a part of the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), the range was extended to 450-km, and an extended range missile was tested in early 2017. Now, BrahMos Aerospace is working to extend the missile’s range to 800-km as well. BrahMos, a two-stage missile, can attain a cruise speed of 2.8 Mach and can carry a conventional warhead of almost 300 kg.