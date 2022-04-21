Boris Johnson arrives in India; Satellites, medical devices and commercial deals worth £1 billion on the agenda

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has arrived on a two day visit to India and the key focus is expected to finalise the two-way investment deals in defence, Artificial Intelligence and in green energy resources.

During his visit, according to an official statement issued by the UK High Commission, New Delhi, the visiting leader is expected to announce several commercial agreements, as part of a ‘new era’ in the bilateral trade and investment ties between the two countries.

The first leg of the visit started with a stopover in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Thursday, where he was greeted by Gujarat chief minister Bhupendrabhai Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat.

During the day he visited a factory opened by a top British firm as well as a biotech university collaborating with the University of Edinburgh in Scotland. He has also tried Charkha at Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram, where he was given rare books.

According to the statement issued by the High Commission, “the UK and Indian businesses will confirm more than £1 billion in new investments and export deals in areas from software engineering to health. This will help in creating around 11,000 jobs across the UK.

These investments will be related to a R&D centre for electric buses in the UK; include Indian firm Bharat Forge and electric truck manufacturer Tevva Motors expanding which will help in creating around 500 new jobs. Also, Indian software firm Mastek will be investing £79 million and over the next three years will help to create 1,600 jobs in the UK.

India-UK Trade Agreement

The negotiating teams will meet in New Delhi next week for the third round of talks related to the Free Trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries. The visiting leader in his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss the agreement that is in the process of being negotiated. Once the agreement is completed it will help in doubling trade and investment between the two sides by 2030.

As reported earlier, the two sides are working towards cutting red tape for businesses following the UK-India Enhanced Trade Partnership which was launched in 2021 at the end of the virtual summit between PM Modi and PM Johnson.

New measures will be announced to make it easier to export UK-made medical devices to India. This will help British med-tech companies like Redcar-based Micropore Technologies to sell their life saving products in India, an import market worth £2.4bn and will also create jobs and more opportunities.

Statement quotes the British PM

The official statement has quoted the British Prime Minister “As I arrive in India today, I see vast possibilities for what our two great nations can achieve together.”

Adding, “From next-generation 5G telecoms and AI to new partnerships in health research and renewable energy – the UK and India are leading the world.”

His visit to India has been postponed twice due to the global pandemic of COVID-19.

Agenda is New Delhi

Expansion of ties in defence and security, mobility, trade, Indo-Pacific, and the situation in Ukraine. According to sources, the visiting leader will not look to lecture India on its position related to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Space Cooperation

In a significant development, UK based satellite communications companyOneWeb will sign a historic contract for satellite launches with New Space India Limited, which is the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation.