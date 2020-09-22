Border Standoff: India and China announce slew of measures to reduce tensions in eastern Ladakh

The Indian and Chinese armies have also agreed to take practical measures to properly solve problems and jointly safeguard peace in border areas, the statement added. (File photo: PTI)

India-China talks: India and China announced a slew of measures to curtail the prevalent tensions in eastern Ladakh after their sixth round of marathon military talks. In a joint statement, the two sides stated that both the armies would not be sending more troops to the frontline and would refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground.

The joint statement was issued by the Indian and Chinese armies late on Tuesday, after Monday’s Sino-India Corps commander-level talks lasted for 14 hours.

The statement spells out that the two sides have also agreed to earnestly implement important consensus reached by leaders of India and China. The two sides also agreed to avoid taking any actions that may complicate the situation, it states.

The Indian and Chinese armies have also agreed to take practical measures to properly solve problems and jointly safeguard peace in border areas, the statement added.

Announcing further confidence-building measures between the two armies, the joint statement stressed the need to strengthen communication on the ground to avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments.

The two sides also resolved to hold the 7th round of military commander talks as soon as possible.

Full Text of the Joint Statement

Joint Press Release of the 6th round of Senior Commanders’ Meeting between India and China

On September 21, the Indian and Chinese Senior Commanders held the 6th round of Military Commander-Level Meeting. The two sides had candid and in-depth exchanges of views on stabilizing the situation along the LAC in the India – China border areas. They agreed to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthen communication on the ground, avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments, stop sending more troops to the frontline, refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground, and avoid taking any actions that may complicate the situation. The two sides also agreed to hold the 7th round of Military Commander-Level Meeting as soon as possible, take practical measures to properly solve problems on the ground, and jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the border area.