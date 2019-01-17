Border safety gets new boost! India can now virtually enter inside buldings across border

You can virtually enter inside the house of a person living across the border. (Representational image: PTI)

India has developed a border management technology where it can virtually enter inside the houses across the border of Pakistan, Union Minister for State for Space Jitendra Singh said Thursday. Speaking at the launch of a programme called UNNATI, an initiative of the Indian Space Research Organisation, Singh said, “I was amazed the other day that we have actually started a technology the integrated comprehensive border management – which is a pioneer project started in the international border of Pakistan.

You can virtually enter inside the house of a person living across the border. So such minute precision has been made by the camera.” Singh said space technology has entered every household.

In this context, the minister said recently in a programme veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan asked him whether space technology can be used to locate nearest toilet. Singh said “Amitabh Bachchan asked me the question that sometimes he gets stuck up in the traffic jams and he… the question he was trying to ask was can ISRO or space technology help us locate where would be the next toilet.I said why not.”

The union minister, signifying the importance of space technology, said most ignorant people go in for the space assistance to track the address and access it during traffic jams. He said space technology is used in infrastructure works, construction of roads, intersection of Railway network, manning of railway lines and disaster management.

UNNATI (UNispace Nanosatellite Assembly and Training by ISRO) is a capacity building programme on nanosatellite development. It provides opportunities to the participants from developing countries to strengthen their capabilities in assembling, integrating and testing of nanosatellites, ISRO said in a statement.

UNNATI programme is planned for three years in three batches and will target to benefit 90 delegates from 45 countries, the space agency said. Each batch will be for 8-week duration and will comprise theoretical course work on nanosatellite definition, utility, laws governing their impact on space debris, design drivers, reliability and quality assurance and hands-on training on assembly, integration and testing of nanosatellites.

The first batch of the programme started Thursday with 30 participants from 17 countries. In his address, ISRO chief K Sivan said the intention is to see that technology benefits the neighbouring countries and learn the lessons India learnt while building the satellites.