Border dispute: India engaging with China through diplomatic and military channels, says Foreign Secretary HV Shringla

Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a standoff in several areas in eastern Ladakh including Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley and Gogra Hot Spring.

India-China border dispute: Amid reports that the Chinese troops had begun moving out of the disputed areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday said that India is engaging with China through diplomatic and military channels.

This came after China stated earlier in the day that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had reached “positive common understandings” over easing the current tensions prevalent at the border between the two countries.

PTI reported that the two representatives also stressed on the need to act on the consensus reached by the military commanders to complete the disengagement of the front-line troops at the LAC as soon as possible.

“Both sides had candid and in-depth discussions over easing the current border situation and reached positive common understandings,” the press release said.

Reports stated that the Chinese military has begun withdrawing from the Galwan Valley and Gogra Hot Spring on Monday.

