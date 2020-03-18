Boost to Make in India: IAF to get 83 indigenous fighter jets

The total deal for 83 Tejas jets will cost Rs 38,000 crore. (File Photo)

In a major boost to ‘Make in India’, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) under the chairmanship of the defence minister Rajnath Singh has given approval for the procurement of 83 of the more advanced Mk1A version of the Light Combat Aircraft ‘Tejas’.

The DAC has finalised the contractual and other issues related to the order of these aircraft to be built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). However, the next step is to get approval by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

The order for these 83 aircraft which are indigenously designed, developed and manufactured with the participation of several local vendors apart from HAL for the Indian Air Force (IAF) got delayed due to price issue which was earlier on the higher side.

Before the FY closes the final contract for 83 indigenous LCA is likely to be inked with HAL, in which there will be ten twin-seater aircraft to be used by the IAF for training purpose.

These single-engine aircraft will be replacing the MiG-21 Bison aircraft of the IAF which is being phased out gradually out of service.

These aircraft fall in the category of four and a half-generation and will have the capacity to be upgraded later. The aircraft has the mid-air refuelling, with electronic warfare suites, active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, and will have onboard different types of bombs, missiles and weapons. The whole deal will also include ground handling aids and testers which will help in enabling speedier turnaround of aircraft

These indigenous aircraft will be joining different squadrons including the No 45 Squadron ‘Flying Daggers’ based at Tamil Nadu’s Sulur Air Force Station.

The HAL in an effort to deliver the orders of the IAF is planning to set up another assembly line in a joint venture with a private company. And this is expected to boost the production from the current numbers of 8 to 16.

The IAF has been struggling for a long time with the shortage of the number of fighter squadrons and has been focusing on the development of the LCA Mark-2 and the AMCA.

The LCA ‘Tejas’ has been designed by Aircraft Development Agency (ADA) under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and will be manufactured by HAL. These aircraft will be forming the backbone of the IAF which has already placed the order for 40 aircraft in Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) configuration.