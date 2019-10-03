Bonding with neighbours: India, Bangladesh to discuss terrorism, regional security and greater connectivity

Both the countries are working to set up the multimodal logistics terminal in Jogighopa of Assam over the river Brambhaputra and in Haldia of West Bengal over Ganges-Padma. (File photo)

Counter-terrorism, regional peace and stability, greater economic cooperation between New Delhi and Dhaka will be the focus of talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina later this week.

At the end of the talks more than a dozen agreements covering a wide range of areas including connectivity, culture, technical cooperation, trade and investment, withdrawing anti-dumping duty and anti-circumvention duty are in the offing.

Sharing his views with Financial Express Online, Gautam Lahiri, Bangladesh expert said that “There could be at least fourteen agreements that are likely to be inked; also an announcement about the India-Bangladesh Business Council is expected.”

Connectivity through river and sea routes, and other waterways as well as the waters of the 54 trans-boundary rivers common rivers are going to be discussed when the two leaders meet for bilateral talks on Oct 5.

According to Lahiri, “Both sides are in discussion about a framework agreement. This framework will also include agreement on the development and use of inland waterways for water sharing and basin-level management of trans-boundary Rivers including through cross-border trade and tourism.”

Once this framework agreement is in place it will help both sides to further strengthen their trade and economic ties through the inland waterways. “It will help in paving ways for a more integrated and inclusive development framework that protects and promotes the existing environmental and social dividends,” explained a source.

The trans-boundary Rivers, such as Ganga/Padma, Brahmaputra/Jamuna, Barak/Meghna, have always been an integral part of bilateral discussions of trans-boundary cooperation either as part of multi-modal connectivity projects or water resource management, says Lahiri.

“Both the countries are working to set up the multimodal logistics terminal in Jogighopa of Assam over the river Brambhaputra and in Haldia of West Bengal over Ganges-Padma. For the first time, an Indian cargo ship carrying 1,000 tonnes of stone aggregates from Bhutan arrived at Narayanganj near Dhaka in July this year through via Dhubri in Assam and Chilmari in Bangladesh, adds Lahiri.

Explaing further, Lahiri says that this has reduced the transportation time by eight days and travel cost by 30%, thereby bringing down the logistic costs, which is a challenge for efficient conduct of cross-border trade.

Also, the terminal in Haldia will be instrumental in furthering the objectives of the India-Bangladesh Coastal Shipping Agreement, which is expected to be revised to allow port access and other operations of big vessels. Once this revised, it will enable greater coordination of cargo operations between the Haldia port in India and the Mongla port in Bangladesh.

The operationalisation of the Mongla-Khulna railway line, which is being developed with India’s assistance will make this route a multi-modal one and will reduce the pressure of cargo movements along the Petrapole/Benapole land border.

Recently, the two countries had held discussions to expedite the operationalisation of the protocol route from Dhulian in West Bengal to Rajshahi in Bangladesh over the Ganga/Padma river. Once done it will connect Northeast India with the eastern and northern parts of India via two other multi-modal logistic terminals – one in Sahibgunj, Jharkhand and the other in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

After the completion of construction of the ‘Maitree Setu’ over the Feni river in Sabroom, Tripura, Sonamura (Tripura)-Daudkandi (Bangladesh) might be declared as a protocol route along the Gomti river, Lahiri adds.