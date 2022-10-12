Boeing to showcase F/A-18 Super Hornet Simulator, helicopters at DefExpo

In an effort to highlight its commitment to India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ vision, the US based aerospace company Boeing Company is all set to showcase its wide range of advanced defense capabilities at DefExpo 2022 next week.

Recently, the company has announced a potential economic impact of US $3.6 billion over 10 years to the Indian economy with the F/A-18 Super Hornet as India’s carrier-based fighter. And also its continued investments in skilling, training, infrastructure, manufacturing, sustainment, engineering and technology transfer.

And the economic impact, according to a company note issued ahead of the DefExpo , would be over and above American company’s current offset obligations and other plans in the country.

Boeing theme this year: “By India, For India”

It will highlight its strategic investments in India’s aerospace and defence ecosystem to build workforce development, partnerships, services local infrastructure, and capabilities, while harnessing the strength of Indian talent. And the large and growing network which has more than 300 supplier partners.

What to look for?

The company will highlight the existing defence programmes with the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force (IAF) like AH-64E Apache, and CH-47F Chinook Helicopters, C-17 Transport Aircraft and P-8I. And will also outline training and performance-based logistics solutions and sustainment, for the Indian Armed Forces to support the lifecycle of their fleets and also increase mission readiness.

The Indian Navy is still in the process of finalizing the fighter jets for its aircraft carrier. The choice is between F/A-18 Super Hornet Block III of Boeing and Rafale-M (Marine). Advanced capabilities of the F/A-18 Super Hornet Block III and F-15EX will also be showcased. And will highlight the industrialization benefits of the offer of the company to the Indian Navy. On a simulator visitors will get a chance to be able to fly the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet Block III. And they will also get to learn more about the aircraft’s capabilities.

Presently, India is operating (12) P-8Is, three VVIP aircraft and two Head of State aircraft and also (11) C-17s, (22) AH-64 Apaches (with six more on order), (15) CH-47 Chinooks.

Financial Express Online has reported that the company has been increasing its sourcing from India and has expanded its suppliers network.

Comments from the company

Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India says that “the company is committed to supporting and enabling this progress with a vision to bring the best of Boeing to India and take the best of India to the world.”

According to Alain Garcia,vice president, Boeing Defense, Space & Security in India, the company that supports defence modernization of the Indian armed forces, continues to partner with local industry.