Boeing CH-47 Chinook’s 200th Crown & Tail cone is ‘made in India’

Globally, Boeing’s CH-47 Chinook which is one of the most advanced multi-mission, heavy-lift transport helicopters will be fitted with `Made in India’ Crown and Tail-cone.

Manufactured by Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) at its facility based in Hyderabad and on Tuesday (Oct 18, 2022), the 200th Crown and Tail-cone for Boeing’s CH-47 helicopter was handed over to the executives of Boeing Company during the ongoing DefExpo 2022 in Gandhinagar. These will now go to the Boeing’s facility in Philadelphia where they will be integrated in the helicopters for its other global customers.

So far, according to an official company note TASL has delivered the Crown and Tail-cone for CH-47 Chinook helicopters which are in service with the US Air Force, and other 18 international customers. Back in 2017, TASL had also delivered the first Crown and Tail Cones parts for the 15 CH-47 Chinook Helicopters which are now in the fleet of Indian Air Force (IAF).

Company executives on the new milestone

Highlighting company’s partnership with the US Boeing company for the CH-47 programme, Sukaran Singh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tata Advanced Systems Limited, said, “TASL’s world class quality and delivery mechanism has helped in forging a strong relationship with Boeing on both military and commercial platforms.”

And, “this reflects in the continued commitment to develop an aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem in India, he stated.

“Boeing’s vision for India continues to be to bring the best of Boeing to India and take the best of India to the world,” said Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India. And, he termed the partnership as a significant milestone and a testimony of the commitment of both sides to strengthen the manufacturing capabilities of the Indian aerospace and defence industry along with their strategic partners.