Boeing accelerates MRO localisation with Indian partners

In an effort to accelerate Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) localisation and Make in India capabilities, the US based aerospace company Boeing every month in the last one year has been adding two new suppliers.

It has significantly expanded its partnerships within the Indian MRO ecosystem over the last one year as the localization of MRO to support Indian customers not only efficiently but promptly too remains its priority.

According to an official company statement several work agreements have been concluded, deliveries with different indigenous partners across private and public sectors. This includes Air Works Group, AI Engineering Services and Horizon Aerospace.

Last year the Boeing India Repair Development and Sustainment (BIRDS) program was launched by the US Company. This was in its effort to help develop India into a regional MRO hub, repair and sustainment services, maintenance, skilling, enabling engineering, for both defence and commercial aircraft in India and for India.

Under this initiative, it has strategically tied up with:

Horizon Aerospace – For MRO of the three main defence platforms of Boeing — the P-8I operated by the Indian Navy (IN), and VIP 737 transport fleet operated. All these are being operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Air Works – For Phase 32 heavy maintenance checks of six P-8I maritime patrol aircraft which are in service with the Indian Navy.

AI Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) – This company is doing MRO of the 777 VIP aircraft which are being operated by IAF, and the P-8I aircraft fleet being operated by the Indian Navy.

Also, Boeing is looking for collaboration in overhaul and repair of the landing gear. And also, other commercial common 737NG equipment which is fitted on the P-8I fleet.

Comment of Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India



According to him, the company over seven decades in India, knows that a strong local aerospace and defence ecosystem is important for business as much as it is for the mission readiness and success of its customers. He also highlights the company’s investment in building indigenous MRO capabilities in India and in 2021 BIRDS was launched. And the important aspect of BIRDS hub is training programmes. These are helping develop sub-tier suppliers, MSMEs, to build high quality MRO capabilities in the country.

Local MRO ecosystem

This is important as it helps in faster turnaround times, mission readiness and higher operability.