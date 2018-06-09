Body of Indian Navy sailor recovered off Tamil Nadu coast

​​​
By: | Published: June 9, 2018 2:52 PM
The body of a 27-year-old Indian Navy sailor, who slipped and fell into the sea off Ramanathapuram coast. (Representative photo: IE)

The body of a 27-year-old Indian Navy sailor, who slipped and fell into the sea off Ramanathapuram coast, was recovered some five nautical miles off Jegadapattinam in Pudukottai district, intelligence bureau officials here said.

Ramprakash, a Grade-II sailor, was sailing INS Car Nicobar on Wednesday night when he fell off the patrol vessel between Thondi and Jegadapattinam, they said. A search involving ships of the Navy and Coast Guard was launched to trace the sailor.

His body was found last night, about five nautical miles off Jegadapattinam coast, IB officials said. The mortal remains of the sailor were taken to Chennai.

