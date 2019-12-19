Big success for DRDO! Made in India Pinaka Missile System clears test again

The Pinaka Missile System which is an indigenous weapon system and has gone through various modifications. (IE photo)

Indigenous Pinaka Missile System which has been developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was successfully flight-tested from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the Odisha coast on Thursday.

For extending the range of Pinaka-II, a guidance system was fitted onboard in 2013, which to improve its accuracy is now using a new guided rocket with an Israeli designed Trajectory Control System (TCS). These were tested in 2013 and have a range of 65km in 2013 which has now been increased to up to 90km range system. The DRDO is working to have a rocket with a 120km range.

What was tested today?

The system tested today has the capability of striking into the enemy territory with high precision and has a range of 75 km. The Pinaka-II modified by the DRDO and has been integrated with the Navigation, Control and Guidance System which will help to improve the end accuracy and to enhance the range. The Navigation system of the missile is aided by the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS).

All the objectives which included enhancing the range, accuracy and sub-system functionality was achieved during today’s test and was fired from Pinaka launcher system in the deployment configuration. According to the DRDO, it was tracked by multiple range systems including Telemetry, Radars, Electro-optical targeting system (EOTS).

The Pinaka Missile System which is an indigenous weapon system and has gone through various modifications. And various DRDO laboratories have been part of this missile system like Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Proof & Experimental Establishment (PXE) and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL).

What is the Pinaka system?

It is a complete system, with a single battery comprising six launcher vehicles, each with 12 rockets.

There are six loader-replenishment vehicles.

Three replenishment vehicles and two Command Post vehicles with a fire control computer and DIGICORA radar.

A Pinaka regiment has three batteries plus reserves.