  • MORE MARKET STATS

Big success! DRDO test fires laser-guided anti tank missile

By: |
September 23, 2020 3:57 PM

Today’s successful test comes amidst the heightened border tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

There are three different labs involved in the development of this ATGM.There are three different labs involved in the development of this ATGM.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully test-fired a Laser-Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) from MBT Arjun Tank at KK Ranges, Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S) Ahmednagar.

In these tests on Sept 22, the ATGM had successfully defeated a target which was located at 3 km.

Related News

More about Laser guided ATGMs

With the help of laser designation to ensure precision hit accuracy, they lock and track the targets.

The missile employs a tandem HEAT warhead to defeat Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA) protected armoured vehicles.

Developed with multiple-platform launch capability, it is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from the gun of MBT Arjun.

Who has developed it?

There are three different labs involved in the development of this ATGM. These three have been working in close cooperation with each other including: Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE) Pune; High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) Pune; and Instruments Research & Development Establishment (IRDE) Dehradun.

Recently DRDO had successfully concluded the flight test of ‘Dhruvastra’, the new variant of India’s indigenously built anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) systems, which was tested at the Integrated Test Range in Odisha’s Chandipur.

What is the purpose of Anti-tank missile technology?

It is to destroy armoured vehicles including tanks. And for doing this, these ATGMs use different types of guidance systems which include laser, TV cameras and wire guiding.

Also, some of these are flexible enough and can be used through an aircraft, land vehicles and by the infantry.

Some ATGMS which are considered lethal globally

These include the air-to-ground Hellfire II Romeo which has been developed by the US-based by Lockheed Martin. This can be launched from fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, vehicles, boats and ground-based tripods.

The fourth-generation anti-tank missiles of the SPIKE family which have been developed by EuroSpike and can be launched from air and ground vehicles.

Chinese Red Arrow 12, which is a third-generation anti-tank missile and is portable. It has the capability to be fired by a single soldier.

Today’s successful test comes amidst the heightened border tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Big success! DRDO test fires laser-guided anti tank missile
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Chhattisgarh: Naxal camp busted in Bijapur district; jawan injured
2India-China Border Talks: India needs to be alert, should not be taken in by talks, experts opine
3Women to fly Rafale, fighter helicopters, breaking the glass ceiling in armed forces! A giant leap for gender equality