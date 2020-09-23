Big success! DRDO test fires laser-guided anti tank missile

There are three different labs involved in the development of this ATGM.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully test-fired a Laser-Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) from MBT Arjun Tank at KK Ranges, Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S) Ahmednagar.

In these tests on Sept 22, the ATGM had successfully defeated a target which was located at 3 km.

Congratulations to @DRDO_India for successfully conducting test firing of Laser Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile from MBT Arjun at KK Ranges (ACC&S) in Ahmednagar. India is proud of Team DRDO which is assiduously working towards reducing import dependency in the near future. pic.twitter.com/WuBivV7VYU — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 23, 2020

More about Laser guided ATGMs

With the help of laser designation to ensure precision hit accuracy, they lock and track the targets.

The missile employs a tandem HEAT warhead to defeat Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA) protected armoured vehicles.

Developed with multiple-platform launch capability, it is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from the gun of MBT Arjun.

Who has developed it?

There are three different labs involved in the development of this ATGM. These three have been working in close cooperation with each other including: Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE) Pune; High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) Pune; and Instruments Research & Development Establishment (IRDE) Dehradun.

Recently DRDO had successfully concluded the flight test of ‘Dhruvastra’, the new variant of India’s indigenously built anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) systems, which was tested at the Integrated Test Range in Odisha’s Chandipur.

What is the purpose of Anti-tank missile technology?

It is to destroy armoured vehicles including tanks. And for doing this, these ATGMs use different types of guidance systems which include laser, TV cameras and wire guiding.

Also, some of these are flexible enough and can be used through an aircraft, land vehicles and by the infantry.

Some ATGMS which are considered lethal globally

These include the air-to-ground Hellfire II Romeo which has been developed by the US-based by Lockheed Martin. This can be launched from fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, vehicles, boats and ground-based tripods.

The fourth-generation anti-tank missiles of the SPIKE family which have been developed by EuroSpike and can be launched from air and ground vehicles.

Chinese Red Arrow 12, which is a third-generation anti-tank missile and is portable. It has the capability to be fired by a single soldier.

Today’s successful test comes amidst the heightened border tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.