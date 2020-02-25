Big boost! Trump-Modi decide to take India-US ties to ‘Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership’ level

U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India. (Courtesy: AP photo)

India and US announce elevated ‘Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership’: During the joint statement between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their meeting at New Delhi’s Hyderabad House, the two leaders announced several steps aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries. Among others, the most striking announcement being PM Modi’s statement that India and the United States will take their ties to a ‘Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership’ level.

PM Modi further said that the two countries have agreed on a new mechanism to counter and contain the menace of drug trafficking. The prime minister added that defence cooperation between India and the US is reflective of the rising strategic partnership between the two countries. Every important aspect of the partnership between India and the US — like defence and security, energy strategic partnership, trade and people-to-people ties — were discussed in the meeting, said PM Modi, and added that strengthening of defence ties was an important aspect of the Indo-US partnership.

He further stated that after President Trump’s first day in India it has been established that the relations between India and the US are people-centric and people-driven, and not merely the relations between the two governments. PM Modi said that the defence manufacturers of both the countries were collaborating and becoming a part of each other’s supply chains and the Indian armed forces perform many of their training exercises with the US forces. On internal security, PM Modi said that the Indo-US deal will further bolster this cooperation and the two leaders have strengthened their efforts to ensure that perpetrators of terrorism take the blame.

In the joint statement issued by the two leaders, defence deals worth $3 billion involving the purchase of advanced American military equipment, including Apache and MH-60 Romeo Helicopters, was also announced. President Trump said that the focus of the two leaders was on having a comprehensive trade deal. The President of the United States (POTUS) said that the relations between the countries have never been as good as they are now, adding that they had made a ‘wonderful deal’.

On the second day of his two-day visit to India, President Trump and First Lady of the United States visited the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at RajGhat in the capital in the morning. President Trump was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan where President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Modi welcomed the First Couple of the United States to the Raisina Hill building. The POTUS also received a tri-services guard of honour at the Presidential Palace.