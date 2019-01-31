Big boost to Indian Army: Country to buy Rs 12,000 crore Milan-2T anti-tank missiles

The Army is already trying to buy the third-generation ATGMs with a longer range than that of its existing Milan-2T and Konkurs ATGMs. (Photo source: www.voltairenet.org)

The Defence Acquisition Council headed by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Thursday gave approval for the Rs 12,000 crore Milan-2T anti-tank missiles. While the Indian Army needs 70,000 different types of anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) and 850 different launchers, the approval today is for the purchase of 5,000 Milan 2T anti-tank guided missiles from France. While the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s Nag is still in the development stage, the Indian Army in an effort to meet its urgent requirements, will buy these which will help it to push back the enemy’s armoured divisions. These missiles are second-generation, with a life expectancy of another decade.

An anti-tank missile, anti-tank guided missile (ATGM), anti-armour guided missile or anti-tank guided weapon (ATGW) is a missile that is created to destroy vehicles that are heavily armoured. The Army is already trying to buy the third-generation ATGMs with a longer range than that of its existing Milan-2T and Konkurs ATGMs.

While the Milan was first produced in the ’70s, the Milan-2T is of more recent vintage– it was developed as a counter to ‘reactive armour’ in the ’90s. According to reports, there will be no trials as this is a repeat order. Milan 2T ATGMs are license-produced by the Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) in partnership with a French firm.

Some of the indigenous anti-tank missiles that the DRDO is working which are at various stages of completion include NAG, HELINA, SANT (Stand-off Anti Tank) Missile, Cannon-launched Laser Guided Missile (CLGM), SAMHO, AMOGHA-1, AMOGHA-2, AMOGHA-3.

In 2018, the Ministry of Defence had cancelled the procurement of Spike ATGMs to give preference to the development of indigenous systems and before that, in 2017, the DAC had given preference to Akash Surface to Air Missile (SAM) over Israeli and Swedish systems.

What is MILAN Anti-Tank Missile System:

– MILAN is a portable medium-range, anti-tank weapon manufactured by Euromissile, based in Fontenay-aux-Roses in France.

– The munitions consist of the missile in a waterproof launch tube.

– MILAN 2 has a single shaped charge warhead for use against very thick and composite armour.

– MILAN 2T and MILAN 3 missiles are armed with a tandem charge for use against reactive armour.