Big boost to Indian Air Force: Deadly Apache attack helicopter handed over in the US

By: |
Updated: May 11, 2019 12:02:08 PM

At a ceremony at the Boeing production facility, Air Marshal AS Butola, represented the IAF and accepted the first Apache in the presence of US Government representatives.

Indian Air Force, Apache attack, Apache fleet, US, Boeing production facility, Boeing, US government, US Army, Foreign Military sales, defence newsThe 22 helicopters for IAF are coming through the Foreign Military sales for $ 1.1 billion and will replace the Russian Mi-35 (assault helicopter often used to carry troops) and will be based in Pathankot and North East.

Indian Air Force (IAF) was formally handed over the first AH-64E (I) – Apache Guardian helicopter at Boeing production facility in Mesa, Arizona, US. The first batch of the complete attack Apache helicopters in the IAF’s stable will touch the Indian skies in July.

At a ceremony at the Boeing production facility, Air Marshal AS Butola, represented the IAF and accepted the first Apache in the presence of US Government representatives. These helicopters will come in semi-knocked down (SKD) condition, then will be reassembled, retested before being formally inducted in the service.

 

The 22 helicopters for IAF are coming through the Foreign Military sales for $ 1.1 billion and will replace the Russian Mi-35 (assault helicopter often used to carry troops) and will be based in Pathankot and North East. In the contract signed between the governments of the two countries and M/S Boeing Company, India can order 11 more as a follow-on order.

According to IAF, selected aircrew and ground crew have undergone training at the training facilities at US Army base Fort Rucker, Alabama and will lead the operationalisation of the Apache fleet in the IAF.

These flying birds are part of IAF’s modernisation and have been customized to suit the service’s future requirements. While they are suitable in mountainous terrain, these machines have the capability to carry out precision attacks at standoff ranges and operate in hostile airspace with threats from ground.

The ability of these helicopters, to transmit and receive the battlefield picture, to and from the weapon systems through data networking makes it a lethal acquisition. These attack helicopters will provide significant edge in any future joint operations in support of land forces.

According to senior IAF officers, there are going to be two squadrons for the 22 Apache Guardian helicopters and the entire delivery will be completed by March 2020. The Indian private sector too has played a significant role in the production of these birds. Large sections of the machines have been built in India by companies including Dynamatics and the Tata- Boeing joint venture which has built the complete fuselage.

The Trump administration has put its stamp of approval for the sales of the fire control radars, Hellfire Longbow missiles, Stinger Block I-92H missiles, night vision sensors, and inertial navigation systems.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Big boost to Indian Air Force: Deadly Apache attack helicopter handed over in the US
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition