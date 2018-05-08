Big boost for Make in India! L&T to start supply of K9 Vajra-T soon

The K9 Vajra-T is an indigenous variant of the K9 Thunder, often termed as the world’s best 155mm/52 calibre self-propelled gun system. (Source: L&T Defence)

The first batch of K9 Vajra-T, the 155mm/52 calibre self-propelled gun system which is developed by Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Defence & Aerospace division will be delivered to the Indian Army by the first week of June. The Ministry of Defence had given the contract to the company after L&T and a South Korea based defence company Hanwha Techwin signed a partnership pact during the DefExpo 2018. The Ministry of Defence had given a contract of Rs. 4,500 crore for the supply of 100 guns.

Jayant Patil, Director of Defence of L&T had told the media that the company had already started developing the guns and that it would first supply 25 guns, as all the necessary trials and tests had been conducted. He also assured that the rest of the guns would be supplied within the time frame given by the Ministry of Defence. The deal has not just boosted the Ministry of Defence’s ambitious ‘Make in India’ initiative, but it has also made South Korea a major defence collaborator with India. The technology to develop the K-9 Vajra-T guns will be provided by the South Korean defence company, and out of the 100 that has been ordered, 90 will be completely developed by L&T in their Strategic Systems Complex at Talegaon near Pune in Maharashtra.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defence had shortlisted four defence production companies to procure self-propelled guns for the Indian Army. However, L&T with its South Korean partner Hanwha Techwin, erstwhile Samsung Techwin, was the sole bidder, making them defacto defence company that was supplying the self-propelled gun system.

The K9 Vajra-T is an indigenous variant of the K9 Thunder, often termed as the world’s best 155mm/52 calibre self-propelled gun system. The K9 Vajra-T would serve as one of the main deterrents in conventional warfare. The Indian army which faces border threat from both Pakistan and China would benefit from deploying the K9 Vajra-T in the border areas. The gun system has also proven to withstand extreme weather conditions both severely cold areas and as well as desert terrain. It is also equipped with longer firing range with a higher rate of accuracy and effective state-of-the-art firing capabilities.