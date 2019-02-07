Big boost for Make in India: First Cockpit assembly of Falcon 2000 to be delivered by DRAL to Dassault Aviation

The first Falcon 2000 cockpit which comes out of the DRAL facility at MIHAN, Nagpur will be displayed at Dassault Aviation’s booth during the Aero India Air show in Bangalore later this month.

Matching with the highest quality standards, this first front section is to be delivered to Dassault Aviation's Falcon final assembly line in France.

The first cockpit front section of Falcon 2000 series produced by Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL) in its manufacturing facility at MIHAN, Nagpur, is ready to be handed-over to Dassault Aviation. Matching with the highest quality standards, this first front section is to be delivered to Dassault Aviation’s Falcon final assembly line in France.

This is a new step in Dassault Aviation presence in India, supporting its commitment to the “Make in India” initiative and demonstrating the company’s determination to establish in India state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with cutting edge technologies as well as best-in-class international aeronautical standards in terms of efficiency in production and competitiveness.

The first Falcon 2000 cockpit which comes out of the DRAL facility at MIHAN, Nagpur will be displayed at Dassault Aviation's booth during the Aero India Air show in Bangalore later this month.

“This cockpit delivered to Dassault Aviation from our Nagpur facility brightly illustrates the ambitions we have with and for India. We are totally committed to produce in India, to develop a self-reliant Indian aerospace industrial ecosystem and to demonstrate competitiveness, quality and safety highest standards. I am determined to make a success of our total involvement in what will be a long-term industrial establishment in India and which will contribute to turn the “Make in India” and “Skill India” initiatives into proven and fruitful benefits for the people of India.” declared Eric Trappier, Dassault Aviation’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

After the joint venture Dassault – Reliance Aerospace Limited in February 2017 this visible achievement illustrates Dassault Aviation’s determination to build up an Indian aerospace manufacturing eco-system, matching the highest standards in this field and positioning India as an international reference in the global aerospace market.

Make in India, Cockpit assembly, Falcon 2000, DRAl, Dassault Aviation, defence news

According to a company release, the training of skilled Indian teams have made the manufacturing of this Falcon master piece exemplary and Dassault Aviation’s dedication to the “Skill India” initiative an accomplishment to be pursued.

The first Falcon 2000 cockpit which comes out of the DRAL facility at MIHAN, Nagpur will be displayed at Dassault Aviation’s booth during the Aero India Air show in Bangalore later this month.

Also, larger infrastructures are being developed and will soon be completed allowing the ramp-up of DRAL capabilities toward the taking-off of an entire Falcon 2000 fully manufactured and assembled in India.

