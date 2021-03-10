Big boost for Atmanirbhar Bharat! Indian Navy gets its 3rd Kalvari Class submarine INS Karanj

INS Karanj, the third Kalvari class (Scorpene) submarine commissioned at Naval Dockyard Mumbai

On Wednesday (March 10, 2021), Indian Navy commissioned the third stealth Kalvari class Submarine INS Karanj. “This impetus to Indigenisation & AatmaNirbharBharat is a fundamental tenet of Indian Navy’s growth story and future operational capabilities,” the Chief of Naval staff Admiral Karambir Singh said in his address.

The submarine was commissioned at the Naval Dockyard Mumbai through a formal commissioning ceremony where Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral VS Shekhawat (Retd) was the chief guest. Besides the crew of the erstwhile ‘Karanj’, a Russian origin Foxtrot Class Submarine which was decommissioned in 2003, other senior officers from the Indian Navy and Ministry of Defence were present.

According to the Indian Navy, the former Naval Chief Admiral Shekhawat was part of the commissioning crew of the old Karanj, later he was the Commanding officer during the 1971 Indo – Pak war. The chief guest while highlighting India’s push towards Atma Nirbharta said “we live in an India launching numerous satellites, building nuclear submarines, manufacturing vaccines for the worlds – the new Karanj is another example of it”.

The Chief Guest Admiral VS Shekhawat, former Chief of the Naval Staff, being received for the commissioning ceremony by Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Naval Staff accompanied by Vice Adm R Hari Kumar, the Flag Officer Commanding-in Chief, Western Naval Command at the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai

History of INS Karanj

INS Karanj, the third Kalvari class (Scorpene) submarine commissioned at Naval Dockyard Mumbai

2021 is being celebrated as the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’, marking 50 years of 1971 Indo – Pak war.

According to the Indian Navy the old INS Karanj, which was commissioned on September 04 Sep 1969, at Riga in the erstwhile USSR, took active part in the conflict under the Command of then Cdr VS Shekhawat.

The Chief Guest Admiral VS Shekhawat, former Chief of the Naval Staff unveiling the commissioning plaque in company of the Commanding Officer Captain Gaurav Mehta, Adm Karambir Singh, CNS and other dignitaries

And it was in recognition of the valiant action of her oﬃcers and crew, a number of personnel were decorated, this included award of Vir Chakra to the then Commanding Officer Cdr VS Shekhawat.

Captain Gaurav Mehta, CO of INS Karanj hands over a memento to the Chief Guest Adm Shekhawat, former CNS inside the submarine.

Interesting factoid

The commissioning Commanding Officer of the old INS Karanj Cdr MNR Samant later went on to become the first Chief of The Naval Staff of the newly formed Bangladesh Navy in the year 1971.

More about INS Karanj

The newly commissioned INS Karaj will be forming part of the Western Naval Command’s Submarine fleet and would add more power to the command’s arsenal.

Vice Adm Narayan Prasad, Retd, CMD of Mazagon Dock limited handing over a memento to Adm Karambir Singh, CNS inside the Submarine

The Mumbai based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) Mumbai, under collaboration with M/s Naval Group, France, is building six Scorpene Class submarines.

Today’s induction of the INS Karanj is another step towards consolidating Indian Navy’s position as a builder’s Navy. Project 75 has helped in reflecting MDL’s capabilities as a premier ship and submarine building yard of the world.

A group photo of the commissioning crew of INS Karanj with the Chief Guest and other dignitaries

The third Indian Kalvari-class submarine entirely made in India is based on Scorpene design of the Naval Group based in France. The submarine, as reported earlier by Financial Express Online, has been built totally by MDL with limited external support. It has been built with technology transfer from Naval Group during the construction and trials of the first two boats.

According to the Naval Group, this series of six submarines have been fitted with a number of equipment, built in India by highly trained industrial Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) which form the sound base of submarine building ecosystem of India.

According to Pierre-Eric Pommellet, CEO & Chairman of Naval Group, “This program is a major element of the strategic autonomy enjoyed by the Indo-French partnership and strategic autonomy. This has developed over the last decades.”

“The commissioning of INS Karanj, amidst Covid-19 challenges, represents one of its kind industrial milestones and illustrates the Atma Nirbharta (self-reliance) of Indian Navy and naval defence industry,” he added.

The French company is planning to establish more meaningful partnerships with Indian industry that will help in sustainability of their global supply chain and industrial footprint.

About Kalvari class Submarines

These are one of the most advanced conventional submarines in the world and are equipped with the latest technologies available in the world. These submarines are considered as more deadly and stealthier than their predecessors. They have potent weapons and sensors which can neutralise any threat above or below the sea surface.