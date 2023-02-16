Bharat Forge to build Composites Rotor Blades and Mission Systems for Medium Lift Helicopters

Bharat Forge has signed a contract with global aerospace and technology company, Paramount Group for the development and production of Composite Rotor Blades, Mission Systems and Stores Management systems for Medium Lift Helicopters at Aero India 2023.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Guru Biswal, CEO, Aerospace, Bharat Forge and Clifford Dewell, SVP, Paramount Group. “This MoU with Paramount is a testimony of our commitment to work for an “Atmanirbhar Bharat”, to create technologies that are niche and shall support Indian and Global requirements, Biswal said.

“This collaboration will focus on creating the ‘Centre of Excellence’ for the design, development and manufacture of Composite Rotor Blades, Mission Systems and Stores Management systems for Rotary Wing platforms, in India. This design and manufacturing hub shall support all future programs for both India and across the globe,” Biswal explained the scope the collaboration.

Clifford Dewell, SVP, Paramount Group said, “Our global partnership with Bharat Forge has grown from strength to strength over the last few years. We are excited to expand our collaboration into the aerospace sector. We have confidence that this initiative will leverage the unique synergies of our joint capabilities to meet the requirements for these systems for Medium Lift Helicopters in India and across the globe.

He said, “Our experience has been developed over many years; Paramount has delivered Mission Systems and Stores Management systems to several defense forces, including the South African and Algerian Air Forces. Facilities will be established as centers of excellence for the development and industrialization of Rotor Blades for all Helicopter categories. Our collaboration would present a unique opportunity for all parties to speed up qualification processes and jointly support National and International customers.

“This MOU will help in achieving the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative, Dewell said.