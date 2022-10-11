Bharat Forge delivers made-in-India Kalyani M4 for Indian Army’s UN peacekeeping ops

Bharat Forge delivered 16 made-in-India Kalyani M4 trucksto the Indian Army for UN peacekeeping operations.The Kalyani M4 is a Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle (Heavy) and can transport an infantry platoon that is fully equipped for battle.

The Kalyani M4 also has the capability to defend its occupants from high kinetic energy threats like powerful mine bursts and grenades.

The Kalyani M4 completed a series of severe vehicle trials held in the deserts of Rann of Kutch and the sub-zero landscapes of Leh and Ladakh.

Speaking about the recent delivery, Baba N. Kalyani, Chairman, and Managing Director, Bharat Forge said, “We are delivering the Made in India Kalyani M4 for UN Peacekeeping missions. This encourages us to work for the benefit of our armed forces and it reinforces our commitment to harness our Prime Minister’s vision for Atmanirbharat and self-reliance in the defence sector.”

Amit Kalyani, Deputy Managing Director, Bharat Forge added, “Keeping crew safety and vehicle performance as paramount factors, Kalyani M4 has been ergonomically and aesthetically designed to allow the crew to perform their duties in an optimum manner.”

With a fighting radius of almost 800 kilometres, the Kalyani M4 can quickly increase the necessary battle power in all sorts of terrain.The Army’s northern command also recently added the Kalyani M4 to its fleet of armoured vehicles. The company claims that, three 10 kg TNT explosives placed underneath the wheels and a 50 kg IED blast to one side won’t damage the vehicle.