Bharat Electronics collaborates with DRDO to jointly support Indian Air Force’s AMCA project

India’s public sector entity, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) under DRDO, to develop and provide a supportive infrastructure for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). The MoU was briefly announced in the “Bandhan” event held at Aero India 2023.

According to the statement, the collaboration is for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). The AMCA is a 5th Generation, multi-role, all-weather fighter aircraft designed with high survivability and stealth capability.

The MoU was signed with ADA to design, develop, produce and supply Internal Weapon Bay Computer and other Line replaceable units (LRUs) for AMCA to support the Indian Air Force.

The statement underscores that BEL will also provide lifetime product support to the Indian Air Force (IAF) for the AMCA happens. The AMCA is also progressing as the ADA has finished the design of the AMCA and moving ahead with Critical Design Review (CDR). The CDR is the final step towards realizing the complete structure, including the integration of weapon systems.

All the avionics package for LCA Tejas is from the BEL. The BEL is also contributing to the LCA program. Earlier, the BEL upgraded MiG-29 also. This provides BEL with significant expertise in the airborne electronic warfare (EW) equipment segment.