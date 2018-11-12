Besides RCEP, India will be part of the third round of Quad Dialogue in Singapore

Besides participating in the most important Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) meetings, leaders of India, US, Japan, and Australia will be having the third round of Quadrilateral dialogue (the Quad) on the sidelines of the East Asia summit in Singapore.

Briefing media ahead of the East Asia summit, Vijay Thakur Singh, secretary (East) MEA, said, “The meeting of the Quad will take place but let’s make it clear it has nothing to do with the East Asia Summit. The Prime Minister will also meet with US Vice President Mike Pence in Singapore.”

Other issues that will be discussed by the ASEAN members and its eight key partners, who will also be present at the East Asia Summit, will discuss a wide range of issues concerning regional cooperation including the environment to cyber security. And other issues related to strengthening the trade and economic relations.

The leaders of these countries besides sharing their views on the geopolitics of the region, will highlight the importance of the Quad for the ASEAN Centrality, which could also be extended to other countries in the South Asian region in an effort to maintain balance of power in the region.

In this year, there have been several rounds of discussions amongst the members of the Quad in an effort to that the `ASEAN Centrality remains’.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to Singapore beginning Nov 14 to attend the 13th East Asia Summit organised by ASEAN and associated meetings on both days. He will also participate in the crucial Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) meeting.

The official spokesperson of the MEA, Raveesh Kumar said that Prime Minister Modi is also expected to participate in a number of other events during the visit.

RCEP expected to be the world’s largest regional trading bloc has proposed trade agreement between ASEAN countries (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam) and their six free trade agreement partners – Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand.

He will also hold bilateral talks with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and other leaders that day. The East Asia Summit is a premier forum in the Asia-Pacific region. Since its inception in 2005, it has played a significant role in the strategic, geopolitical and economic evolution of East Asia. While the ASEAN summit is already taking place in Singapore, this time this is no India-ASEAN summit.

Leaders will be reviewing the progress made so far in the RCEP talks and look for ways of concluding the negotiations which includes ASEAN members and India, Japan, Australia China, South Korea and New Zealand.

Modi will meet ASEAN leaders for an informal breakfast summit, while US Vice-President Mike Pence will be at the ASEAN-US Summit. Leaders from the ASEAN countries will gather for the ASEAN-India informal breakfast summit with Modi, before meeting US Vice-President Mike Pence at the ASEAN-US Summit.

Besides attending the important meetings, PM Modi is also scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the Singapore Fintech Summit. It is the biggest fintech event in the world which is expected to attract more than 30,000 people including influential entrepreneurs, leaders and experts.