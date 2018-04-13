BEML unveils bullet-proof 4X4 vehicle at DefExpo 2018

BEML, a public sector company under the ministry of defence, has launched a medium bullet-proof 4×4 vehicle (MBPV 4×4) at DefExpo 2018

BEML, a public sector company under the ministry of defence, has launched a medium bullet-proof 4×4 vehicle (MBPV 4×4) at DefExpo 2018. The BEML MBPV is a 4×4-wheel right-hand (RH) drive heavy-duty all-weather off-road mobility vehicle, specially designed for easy manoeuvrability, operability and maintainability. This advanced blast-protected and bullet-proof vehicle shields security personnel from small-arms fire, hand grenades and fragment-simulated projectiles. With survivability as the major objective, the MBPV 4×4 has a carrying capacity of 10 plus 2 persons. This vehicle will be in use by the security forces for its counter-insurgency operations in hostile environment. On the occasion, BEML CMD DK Hota said, “The BEML MBPV 4×4, built on an indigenously-developed 4X4 chassis, showcases our commitment for realising the mission of ‘Make in India’ through our own R&D and delivering worldclass products for the defence sector.” BEML is a major participant at DefExpo 2018.