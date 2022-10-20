BEML exploring opportunities to expand international foot-print

BEML, a major exhibitor at the DefExpo 2022, is exploring the international market opportunities for its products. A host of foreign delegations, part of the India-Africa Defence Dialogue (IADD) held detailed discussions with BEML’s top Management to explore possibilities for partnership and exports.

A team from Argentina led by Brigadier Major Hugo Eduardo Schuab, Dy Chief of General Staff of Airforce and Delegation from Bahrain headed by Rear Admiral Salah Mohamed Hijres, Dy Commander Naval force also connected with the PSU. An Angolan Defence Delegation consisting of Army Gen. (Rtd.) Joao Ernesto dos Santos and Gen. Afanso Carlos Neto, Secretary of State for Military Industry along with Lt. Gen. Virgnio Antnio da Cumha Pinto, National Air force chief and other members visited BEML stall and expressed keen interest.

Furthermore, a delegation from South Sudanled by H. E. Chol Thon Balok, Dy. Defence Minister and their teamheld detailed discussions with BEML’s Management to explore utilising BEML Products for their Defence requirements.

BEML’s range of offerings include Armoured Personnel Carrier, Wheeled Armoured Vehicle, Armoured Recovery Vehicle,Variants of High Mobility Vehicle, Sarvatra Bridging System, Heavy Recovery Vehicle, Prime Mover with Trailer 20 & 50 tonne, Aircraft Towing Tractor,Medium Bullet Proof Vehicle.

BEML operates under three major verticals, Defence & Aerospace, Mining & Construction and Rail & Metro. The company claims to have achieved 90 percent indeginisation in defence products. It also played a key role in the country’s Integrated Guided Missile Development Project by supplying ground support vehicles. The company has also created an important test track at its KGF Complex to test defence equipment and vehicles.