  • MORE MARKET STATS

Beating Retreat ceremony to have show of nearly 1,000 drones by IIT-Delhi startup

India will be the fourth country to conduct a drone show of this size that has been designed and conceptualised indigenously, the officials said.

Written by PTI
It will be be themed on 75 years of independence. (Representational image: IE)

The annual Beating the Retreat ceremony, which takes place in the national capital on January 29, will have a show of nearly 1,000 drones by a IIT-Delhi-based startup to commemorate 75 years of the country’s independence, senior officials of the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

Moreover, for the first time, on the parapet of the north block and the south block, there will be a laser projection mapping show to commemorate 75 years of independence, they added.

This is the first time that the Beating the Retreat ceremony will have a laser show and a drone show, the officials said.

These two shows will take place in addition to the foot-tapping music and classical renditions that are there every year at the ceremony, they said.

The officials said Botlab, a startup from IIT-Delhi, will put up the drone show with nearly 1,000 drones.

It will be be themed on 75 years of independence.

India will be the fourth country to conduct a drone show of this size that has been designed and conceptualised indigenously, the officials said.

China, Russia and the United States are the three other countries that can put up a drone show of this size, they added.

The Beating the Retreat ceremony marks a centuries-old military tradition, dating back to the days when troops disengaged from a battle at sunset.

As soon as the buglers sounded the “retreat”, the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield. 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.