Beating Retreat 2023 Live Updates: Indian tunes based on classical ragas to be played at closing ceremony

Beating Retreat 2023 Live Updates: Indian tunes based on classical ragas will be the flavour of ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony this year, the Ministry of Defence said. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be attending the ceremony scheduled to start in the evening on January 29, Sunday at Delhi’s Vijay Chowk. The music bands of the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the State Police and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) will play 29 foot-tapping Indian tunes, the Ministry stated in an official release.
India’s Biggest Drone Show
The ceremony will also witness the country’s biggest Drone Show, comprising of 3,500 indigenous drones. The show will “depict the success of start-up ecosystem, technological prowess of the country’s youth and pave the way for future path-breaking trends”. In a first, a 3-D anamorphic projection will be organised during the ceremony on the façade of North and South Block.
As the ceremony begins, we bring to you all the live updates from the closing event here:
The ceremony denotes the end of Republic Day festivities in the country. The ceremony is conducted on the evening of 29th January, the third day after Republic Day. It is organized by Section D of the Ministry of Defence.
Traffic restrictions will be put in place from 2 pm to 9.30 pm on Sunday, according to an advisory, and Vijay Chowk will remain closed for traffic. Traffic will not be allowed on Rafi Marg between Sunehri Masjid roundabout and Krishi Bhawan roundabout, beyond Dara Shikoh roundabout, Krishna Menon Marg roundabout and Sunehri Masjid towards Vijay Chowk. Traffic will be restricted on Kartavyapath between Vijay Chowk and “C” hexagon, the advisory said.
The commuters are advised to take alternate routes like Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa ''T'' Point, Lodhi Road, Sunramanian Bharti Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road etc.
The buses will be diverted from their normal routes from 2 pm to 9.30 pm on Sunday to facilitate the vehicles of invitees and spectators and to avoid traffic congestion on roads around the venues of the ceremony and India Gate, the advisory said. (PTI)
‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony at the Vijay Chowk on January 29th every year marks the culmination of the four-day-long Republic Day celebrations. It has emerged as an event of national pride when the Colours and Standards are paraded.
The ceremony traces its origins to the early 1950s when Major Roberts of the Indian Army indigenously developed the unique ceremony of display by the massed bands. It marks a centuries old military tradition, when the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield and returned to the camps at sunset at the sounding of the Retreat. Colours and Standards are cased and flags lowered. The ceremony creates nostalgia for the times gone by.