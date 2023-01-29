Beating Retreat 2023 Live Updates: Indian tunes based on classical ragas to be played at closing ceremony

Beating Retreat 2023 Live Updates: Indian tunes based on classical ragas will be the flavour of ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony this year, the Ministry of Defence said. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be attending the ceremony scheduled to start in the evening on January 29, Sunday at Delhi’s Vijay Chowk. The music bands of the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the State Police and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) will play 29 foot-tapping Indian tunes, the Ministry stated in an official release.

Also Read India & Egypt to work closely in space sector

India’s Biggest Drone Show

The ceremony will also witness the country’s biggest Drone Show, comprising of 3,500 indigenous drones. The show will “depict the success of start-up ecosystem, technological prowess of the country’s youth and pave the way for future path-breaking trends”. In a first, a 3-D anamorphic projection will be organised during the ceremony on the façade of North and South Block.

As the ceremony begins, we bring to you all the live updates from the closing event here:

Read More