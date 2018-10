The militants, travelling in a car, were asked to stop at Kraalhaar but they opened fire at the security personnel, a police official said adding, that the duo was killed in retaliatory fire. (IE)

Two militants were Friday killed by security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The militants, travelling in a car, were asked to stop at Kraalhaar but they opened fire at the security personnel, a police official said adding, that the duo was killed in retaliatory fire. Some arms and ammunition were recovered from the scene, he said.

Further details were awaited.