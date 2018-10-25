Baramulla encounter: Gunfight underway between militants, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

  1. Home
Published: October 25, 2018

An encounter broke out Thursday between militants and security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, baramulla, news, latest news, important news, trending news, news now, news todaySecurity forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kreeri area of Baramulla following information about presence of militants there, a police official said. (Representative Image)

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kreeri area of Baramulla following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

The official said the search operation turned into an encounter when militants opened fire towards security forces. So far, there are no reports of any casualties on either side.

