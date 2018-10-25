Baramulla encounter: Gunfight underway between militants, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kreeri area of Baramulla following information about presence of militants there, a police official said. (Representative Image)

An encounter broke out Thursday between militants and security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kreeri area of Baramulla following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

The official said the search operation turned into an encounter when militants opened fire towards security forces. So far, there are no reports of any casualties on either side.