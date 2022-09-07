Even as Bangladesh finalised procurement of vehicles for its armed forces, India has reiterated its request for early implementation of 2019 MoU for providing coastal radar systems. This radar will help in maritime security for both countries, with China expanding its presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Expressing their satisfaction at the bilateral ties between the two countries, India and Bangladesh have both agreed for early finalisation of projects under Line of Credit for defence, stated the joint statement issued on Wednesday evening.

Bangladesh has identified several equipment which is at different stages of consideration by the Indian side. These will be procured through the Line of Credit of $500 million that India had extended in 2018 and this has to be utilised by the end of April 2029.

According to sources the neighbouring country has recently shared a diverse list of military platforms and systems it wants for its armed forces from India which includes an oil tanker for its navy, a floating dock, logistics ship and more.

Bangladesh Armed Forces

In line with its `Force Goal 2030’ Bangladesh is gradually modernising its armed forces, inducting new weapons and improving infrastructure. And the different equipment/platforms it has identified, India can help in providing these and this will help in enhancing defence ties between the two countries.

Platforms for Army

So far the Bangladesh Army has given its approval for three platforms under the Line of Credit and these include 11 Mine Protective Vehicles from the Tata Group at an approximate cost of US$2.2 million; seven portable steel bridges (Bailey) which will cost around $2.2 million; and five Bridge Layer Tanks (BLT-72) for approximately $10 million.

It has also plans to procure bullet proof helmets, heavy recovery vehicles; armoured engineer reconnaissance vehicles, Mahindra XUV 500 off-road vehicles and other vehicles which are hard top from the same company for around $2.35 million. There are many other proposals related to modernization and extension of the assembly unit for a machine tools factory.

Requirements for Navy

It is looking for an oil tanker, floating dock, logistics ship and ocean-going tug.

On Tuesday Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during talks had also talked about cooperation in the space sector. According to sources under the Line of Credit there could be cooperation in high technology, cyber space, satellite and space technology. India can help the neighbouring country to maintain and overhaul development of local defence industry and training.

What can India offer?

India is keen to offer radars, helicopters, ship building services, mortars, rockets, missiles, support vehicles and engineering equipment and more.

It can also offer expertise in airport and sea infrastructure development.

China the biggest supplier

China has been a big supplier of different equipment and platforms to the neighbouring countries including Bangladesh which has purchased arms from that country. Financial Express Online has reported that Bangladesh has bought two conventional diesel electric submarines. It has two Ming-class submarines and four Corvettes.