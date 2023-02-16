Almost 201 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and partnerships between Indian and foreign defence companies were inked in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the sidelines of Aero-India 2023 in Bengaluru.

Autonomous Weaponised Boat Swarms

To develop Autonomous Weaponised Boat Swarms for the Indian Navy, Sagar Defence Engineering has announced that it has signed a MoU with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

The signing of the MoU took place at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru in the presence of defence minister Rajnath Singh and the Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday (Feb 15, 2023).

What is the MoU for?

It is for collaborating and developing Indian design developed and manufactured (IDDM) for not only India but also for the global market by October 2023. This partnership according to an official statement issued by the company is expected to achieve a business that would amount to over Rs 400crore for the company.

Financial Express Online has reported last month about Sagar Defence Engineering getting a contract of Indian Navy for autonomous weaponized boat swarms. This is meant to further strengthen maritime security as well as acquire “Aatmanirbharta” status in the defence industry. For the company it was one of the 75 challenges the navy had presented last year as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in New Delhi which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Capt Nikunj Parashar, Managing Director, and founder Sagar Defence Engineering on joining hands with IAI for the Indian Navy’s iDEX-DIO (DISC 7) SPRINT initiative, said that in the next 25 years the goal is to turn India into a major global manufacturing hub.

BAE Systems & FSTC to build simulators to train pilots

To train pilots of the Indian Armed Forces both companies have announced their plans to design, build and supply world-leading simulators here in India.

The two signed a MoU under which they will work jointly to develop a Twin Dome Full Mission Simulator. This simulator will be for BAE Systems’ Hawk Mk132 – which is the fast jet trainer aircraft and this simulator will use a realistic synthetic environment as this will help pilots train at very high standards.

FSTC which is India’s leading flight simulation training company as part of the new agreement is expected to integrate the cockpit, visual display system and motion along with model designated military bases.

Worldwide there are around 650 Hawks operating and in India for more than two decades Hawk Mk132 has supported the training of highly-trained pilots to the Indian Air Force (IAF). Many Hawk Mk132 have been built in India by the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) under licence from the UK based BAE Systems.

Comments from BAE Systems & FSTC

On working with FSTC, Ravi Nirgudkar, Managing Director, BAE Systems – India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, said “We can bring our knowledge of the world’s most proven fast jet trainer with our expertise in delivering training from the classroom to the frontline – and everything in between.”

Said Capt D S Basraon, Managing Director, FSTC: “We are elated to partner with BAE Systems for delivery of a fully functional indigenously developed Twin Dome Hawk Mk132 Simulator to assist our defence forces train their pilots under various real world scenarios.”

Adding that the tie-up will allow the company to extend similar capability to the country’s defence forces under rationalized usage terms.

70mm laser guided rocket solution

Thales and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a defence PSU inked a MoU under which manufacturing facilities will be set up in India and it will be for precision-strike 70mm laser guided rockets (FZ275 LGR).

Under the agreement BDL will become a part of the FZ275 LGR global supply chain. And this will provide an opportunity for exporting components for the existing and future guided rockets customers which will be made in India.

According to an official statement this agreement is expected to provide BDL to offer a 70mm laser guided rocket solution which will be made in India and for the existing helicopter fleet of Advanced Light Helicopters (WSI) and Light Combat Helicopters of the Indian Armed Forces.

European company Thales is the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) of FZ275 LGR, the lightest, shortest and most versatile 70mm laser guided rocket on the market. It has a high level of accuracy and can be deployed in day/night operations with ranges between 1.5m up to 7km (on helicopter).

Comments from Thales & BDL – Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision

On the partnership which is in support of `Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision, Ashish Saraf, VP and Country Director, India – Thales said that the collaboration seeks further development in-country capability of producing advanced weapon systems — 70mm laser guided rockets which will cater to export markets and will also assist the Indian Armed Forces in their mission to safeguard the nation effectively.

Speaking on this collaboration, Cmde Siddharth Mishra, Chairman and Managing Director, BDL, stated, “We are pleased to partner once again with Thales, this time for precision-strike 70mm laser guided rockets. Leveraging our long experience in building precision guided ammunition and our diverse industrial expertise.”