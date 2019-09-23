Balakot reactivated by Pakistan: Indian Army chief says 500 infiltrators trying to sneak into India

The chief of Army staff pointed that due to IAF’s daredevil punitive action, there was a hiatus in terror operations at Balakot for several months.

Balakot reactivated: Pakistan has reactivated the dreaded Balakot terror camp to help infiltrators sneak into India, Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat has said, according to a PTI report. Balakot terror camp facility was used to train Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists. However, the terror training facility located in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was demolished by Indian Air Force (IAF) in airstrikes on February 26.

Talking to media at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai, Rawat said that around 500 infiltrators trained by Pakistani authorities were seeking to enter into India from Balakot terror camp. The development comes over a month after the Modi government decided to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution of India and split Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The chief of Army staff pointed that due to IAF’s daredevil punitive action, there was a hiatus in terror operations at Balakot for several months. Talking about the Balakot aerial strikes, Rawat said, “that is why people have got away from there”. Rawat, however, asserted that the Balakot terror camp has been “reactivated”.

Replying to a question that whether similar strikes would be carried out to deter the reactivation, Rawat said that it would be better to “keep the other side guessing as to what we will do”. “Why must you expect a repeat of a similar thing, earlier we did something, then we did Balakot, why must we repeat…why tell him what we are going to do, why not keep him guessing, why to say repeat, why not something beyond that,” Rawat said.

Talking about the infiltration, Rawat said even as numbers kept fluctuating, there are ‘minimum’ 500 people who are waiting to infiltrate. Rawat said that as the ice has melted, the bid to infiltrate is towards the northern part of Jammu and Kashmir. Indian Army has taken stringent measures and deployed personnel to check infiltration bid. Rawat, however, claimed that International Border was, being exploited for such purpose.

Indian Air Force carried out a cross-border code-named ‘Operation Bandar’ as a response to the Pulwama terror attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. IAF Mirage-2000 fighter planes pumped Spice-2000 bombs on JeM training camp in Balakot.