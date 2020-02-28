Balakot airstrikes sent out clear message on terrorism, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Published: February 28, 2020 11:52:20 AM

Balakot airstrike conveyed India's clear message that infrastructure across the border won't be safe haven for terrorists. It forced rewriting of doctrines across the border, showed the country's resolve and capability, the defence minister said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the Balakot airstrikes had sent out a clear message that infrastructure across the border could not be used as safe havens for terrorists. “If we’ve to be prepared for the tasks assigned to us, then it’s important we maintain credible deterrence at land, air and sea at all times,” Singh said at the Centre for Air Power Studies.

Speaking at the event, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said: “Deterrence comes from keeping every personnel trained and motivated.” Rawat underlined that credible deterrence comes from the will of the military leadership and intent of political leadership while taking the tough decision. “This was amply shown after Kargil, Uri attacks and Pulwama attack,” he added.

