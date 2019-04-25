More proof of Balakot air strike! IAF hit five of six targets at Jaish-e-Mohammad terror training facility in Pakistan

By: |
New Delhi | Published: April 25, 2019 1:07:23 PM

The Balakot air strike was a massive boost for IAF's offensive skills as IAF achieved the target when Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was fully prepared.

balakot srike imageThe review focuses on how IAF pilots used the Spice 2000 PGM in a better manner as these missiles have circular error probability of 3 metre. (Representative image)

IAF hit five of six designated targets in Balakot on February 26! Details of the secret mission were revealed during review of the February 26 air strike conducted by IAF which has addressed doubts cast over air strike at Jaish-e-Mohammad terror training complex in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Indian Air Force (IAF)’s aircraft hit five of six designated mean point of impact (DMPI), according to an Indian Express report. The review reveals details of IAF’s preparedness, efficiency and proficiency of pilots, weapon accuracy. However, the review also acknowledged that there was a scope for better feedback mechanism and weapon for target-matching, the India Express report says.

Big achievement of IAF: The Balakot air strike was a massive boost for IAF’s offensive skills as IAF achieved the target when Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was fully prepared. The selection of target did manage to surprise the PAF as closest aircraft from Pakistan side were 150 km away IAF’s fighter jets. Around 6,000 people were involved in the whole process but less than 10 persons had a clue about the Balakot target.

The review focuses on how IAF pilots used the Spice 2000 PGM in a better manner as these missiles have circular error probability of 3 metre. However, IAF managed to hit multiple PGMs aiming the same target. The names of five of the pilots were recommended for gallantry awards.

Weapons used in Balakot air strike: Initially IAF decided to use six Israeli Spice 2000 Penetrator type PGM (precision-guided munition). But five out of the total six managed to hit the DMPI on JeM terror training facility in Balakot, as per the report. One Spice PGM did not emanate from Mirage 2000 aircraft due to the disparity between the location targeted by the PGM and the aircraft, the report says. IAF had also carried Crystal Maze AGM 142 munition along with Israeli PGM. However, pilots could not fire the Crystal Maze PGM due to the thick cover of cloud.

The use of Crystal Maze would have provided the video image of the destruction through its backward data linkage. This would have quashed all the doubts that were raised against the success of the air strike, the IE report said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. More proof of Balakot air strike! IAF hit five of six targets at Jaish-e-Mohammad terror training facility in Pakistan
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition