More proof of Balakot air strike! IAF hit five of six targets at Jaish-e-Mohammad terror training facility in Pakistan

IAF hit five of six designated targets in Balakot on February 26! Details of the secret mission were revealed during review of the February 26 air strike conducted by IAF which has addressed doubts cast over air strike at Jaish-e-Mohammad terror training complex in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Indian Air Force (IAF)'s aircraft hit five of six designated mean point of impact (DMPI), according to an Indian Express report. The review reveals details of IAF's preparedness, efficiency and proficiency of pilots, weapon accuracy. However, the review also acknowledged that there was a scope for better feedback mechanism and weapon for target-matching, the India Express report says. Big achievement of IAF: The Balakot air strike was a massive boost for IAF's offensive skills as IAF achieved the target when Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was fully prepared. The selection of target did manage to surprise the PAF as closest aircraft from Pakistan side were 150 km away IAF's fighter jets. Around 6,000 people were involved in the whole process but less than 10 persons had a clue about the Balakot target. The review focuses on how IAF pilots used the Spice 2000 PGM in a better manner as these missiles have circular error probability of 3 metre. However, IAF managed to hit multiple PGMs aiming the same target. The names of five of the pilots were recommended for gallantry awards. Weapons used in Balakot air strike: Initially IAF decided to use six Israeli Spice 2000 Penetrator type PGM (precision-guided munition). But five out of the total six managed to hit the DMPI on JeM terror training facility in Balakot, as per the report. One Spice PGM did not emanate from Mirage 2000 aircraft due to the disparity between the location targeted by the PGM and the aircraft, the report says. IAF had also carried Crystal Maze AGM 142 munition along with Israeli PGM. However, pilots could not fire the Crystal Maze PGM due to the thick cover of cloud. The use of Crystal Maze would have provided the video image of the destruction through its backward data linkage. This would have quashed all the doubts that were raised against the success of the air strike, the IE report said.