B767 to be converted into Multi Mission Tanker Transport aircraft by HAL and IAI

Soon the B 767 class of civil aircraft will be converted into a refueling aircraft which will have cargo and transport capabilities to be used by the Indian Air Force (IAF). The conversion solution will be made available in India under a MoU which was signed between state owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). The two sides will work together under the Make in India Initiative to convert a civil aircraft to a Multi Mission Tanker Transport (MMTT) aircraft.

More about the MoU

And this will help India’s defence ecosystem in creating not only capabilities, but which are cost effective solutions available locally.

This MoU will facilitate HAL and IAI’s expertise in producing, manufacturing, and developing major military platforms and it also covers “passenger to freighter aircraft’’ conversion along with MMTT conversions.

According to an official announcement issued by the HAL, a formal agreement was signed in New Delhi in the presence of Chandraker Bharati, JS (Aero), MoD by D Maiti, CEO (MiG Complex), HAL and Yaacov Berkovitz, VP & GM Aviation Group, IAI.

“This venture of MMTT conversion business which is one of the strategic diversification avenues identified by HAL,” said HAL CMD R Madhavan.

In his message on the signing of the MoU, Boaz Levy, President IAI and CEO talked about collaboration with HAL and bringing the best value MMTT solution to India and being a part of the Make in India campaign.

Importance of MMTT

For every Air Force in the world these play a critical role in helping to achieve strategic goals and in boosting the force capabilities during various operations. During combat situations they help in enhancing not only the impact but effectiveness too.

These commercial aircraft from the US based Boeing company are considered to have the lowest operating cost per trip of any wide body airplane. These aircraft can be configured as per operator’s requirement – it could be re-fueling, VIP passengers, cargo movement and ISR systems. There will be special cargo doors and built in pallet capabilities, and there will be passenger seats that can be removed or installed as per the requirement during operations. IAI has been converting the B767 into aerial tankers for different military missions, and air-to-air refueling capabilities.

