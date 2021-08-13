‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’: Major events planned by Armed Forces and MoD

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is going to unfurl the National Flag at various places, which will signify their resolve in developing border infrastructure. (Photo source: IE)

In the run up to the 75th Independence Day Celebrations across the country, on Friday, the Defence minister Rajnath Singh has virtually launched 11 events.

More about the events

According to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) several events have been planned which the Indian Armed Forces as well as organizations under the ministry will carry out across the country.

Unfurling of National Flag at 75 Places and Passes

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is going to unfurl the National Flag at various places, which will signify their resolve in developing border infrastructure.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), there will be 75 teams of BRO travelling to the remote areas to unfurl flags at the most prominent infrastructure landmarks like Rohtang, Atal Tunnel and Dhola Sadiya Bridge in the Northeast.

They will unfurl in friendly foreign countries and on the highest Motorable Road in the world at a height of 19,300 feet in Eastern Ladakh ‘Umlingla Pass’.

Coast Guard to unfurl flags in Islands

Starting August 13, 2021, at 100 islands Pan-India flags will be unfurled.

Freedom Run:

The Defence minister virtually flagged the freedom run. Indian Navy personnel and their families are participating in this run which is part of the Fit India Freedom Run 2.0.

Army Expedition:

Several teams from the Indian army will scale 75 mountain passes to mark the occasion. The main aim is to send a message to all that the Indian Army is always ready to protect the country in all types of terrains and climate.

The passes include Satopanth, Harshil, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Phim Karnla, Saserla Pass in Ladakh region, Stakpochan Pass in Kargil region, and Point 4493, Tawang region of Arunachal Pradesh.

Cleaning of statues:

National Cadet Corps (NCC) will conduct a Pan-India event, ‘Swatantra Senaniyon ko Naman’ during which they are going to clean out and maintain 825 statues which have been adopted by 825 NCC Battalions. This is being done to pay homage to the freedom fighters and the bravehearts of the country.

Rejuvenation of water bodies:

Water is life! 75 water bodies across 62 Cantonments will be rejuvenated. The work on the Patel Park Lake in Ambala Cantt will be inaugurated.

Defence Products:

Beginning with Fast Interceptor Boat by Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), ‘Off the Shelf’ Export Ready Defence Products Portfolio will be launched. This is being done to enhance exports of Defence platforms. Also, a Transducer Manufacturing & Production facility which has been developed by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) will be launched. This caters to the production of a wide range of Transducers & underwater equipment and oxygen concentrators. And works by filtering and concentrating oxygen molecules from the ambient air to supply patients with 90-95 percent pure oxygen.

Jan Sampark Abhiyan:

To address the issues of the veterans in a time bound manner, this programme will be launched. There will be a representative each of the respective Zila Sainik Board, a representative of Indian Ex-Servicemen League, a recognised ESM association. Simultaneously in 75 districts across the country, these representatives will be interacting with the ESM fraternity.

Book on ‘Deeds of Gallantry’:

With details of 20 selected battles and highlights of the gallantry of Indian soldiers, a book was launched to commemorate India’s victory in the 1971 war, titled ‘Deeds of Gallantry’.

Crowdsourcing module for Gallantry awards portal: for honouring the Gallantry award winners and motivating people, especially the youth.

DRDO Scientists:

A team of scientists of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will visit the border area villages to celebrate the special day.

Gallantry awards portal

One stop platform to showcase the gallantry award winners. People would be able to share their own content about the awardees.