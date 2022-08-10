Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Know more about the Indian gun to be used for ceremonial 21-gun salute

Commemorating India’s 75th Independence Day, for the first time an indigenous Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) will be used for giving the ceremonial 21-gun salute. This was announced by Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar at a media briefing ahead of the Independence Day Ceremony next week at Red Fort.

The ATAGS along with the 25 Pounder British guns which are being traditionally used till now will be giving the salute. This gun has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and has been made in India.

Know more about the ATAG

This was developed by a team from Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune alongwith Artillery Officers of the Indian Army and Scientists of DRDO.

In 2013, the ATAGS project was started by DRDO to replace the existing older guns in service in the Indian Army with a modern 155mm artillery gun

Tata Advanced Systems and Bharat Forge worked with ARDE to manufacture this gun for the Army.

It has been developed in a record time of 30 months after undergoing intensive trials and it is considered to be the most advanced and perhaps the world’s first gun which has the capability to fire the Bimodular charge system in Zone 7 (BMCS).

Indigenous content

It has more than 95 percent indigenous content – this includes the raw material to the end product. This gun system has 7463 components and out of these almost 4977 are manufactured parts. This involves almost 30,000 manufacturing processes, and more than 2,00,000 inspection parameters.

What is ATAGS?

It is a 155 mm calibre Gun System and has a firing range of 48 kms. It has other advanced features including automatic command and control system with night capability in direct-fire mode; advanced communication system; high mobility, quick deploybility, and auxiliary power mode.

Images Credit: DRDO

The gun during its trials in extreme heat has proved its mettle and is undergoing DGQA evaluation. And through different levels of trials and evaluations in extreme weather conditions has performed well.

Officials have confirmed to Financial Express Online compared to other guns systems of the same caliber in the world, this has been designed to be accurate and consistent systems.

C4I

This system is compatible with C4I systems. This means it works well with the Army’s Artillery Combat Command and Control System (ACCCS) called Shakti. Shakti is used for operational logistics management of the Indian Army and also for technical fire control, fire planning, and deployment management.

21 Gun Salute

For the August 15 ceremony, the gun has been specially customised and some technical specifications have been tweaked.