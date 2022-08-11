Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Indian Army opens up Sitabuldi Fort for two days

As part of celebrations to commemorate 75th Independence Day of India, on August 14 and August 15 the Indian Army opened Sitabuldi Fort, a symbol of military heritage. This fort is controlled by the Indian Army and is opened to the public on specific days in a year.

This historical Sitabuldi Fort usually opens for a day for the general public on January 26, May 1 (Maharashtra Day) and August 15 and November 26. This time an exception has been made to open the Fort for the general public for two days to understand the historical background of the famous fort.

According to information in the public domain, this fort was the battle ground between the British and the Kingdom of Nagpur during the third Anglo-Maratha war. And when the battle was fought an area with two hillocks was occupied by the British Army as a strategic position.

More about the Sitabuldi Fort

This fort was built by the British after they took over the area soon after the battle and the fallen officers were buried there. There also stands a triangular war memorial which had been built on the first anniversary of the battle. The Indian Army which is holding the fort now, put a coat of all weather paint in 2012 on the war memorial. There is a signboard at the entrance reading ‘Fort Sitabuldi’ . It is a heritage treasure and it dates back to 1822.

The barracks which were built almost 200 years ago still stand and are now occupied by the Indian Army.

What will the visitors get to see?

In the old fort there is an underground water tank known to store water for a long period of time during the siege. This tank is supported by cylindrical structures. The workers would use these structures using ladders which are still there and are well maintained.

Information in the public domain also indicates the presence of the grave of

George Sotheby. He was one of the officers killed in the battle and his monument marking his grave rests on four spheres, designed at the request of his family.

New cannon discovered

The Indian Army in September 2014 discovered one relic when the area was dug up for civil works. They discovered a cannon which has now been placed at the inner gate of the fort. Only the barrel was found, indicative of the fact that it was damaged during the war. The rusted barrel which had to be moved by a crane also had the regimental insignia, which is clearly visible.

Covid-19 protocols in place

Strict Covid-19 protocols are in place and the entry to the fort on August 14 and August 15 will be from Army Recruiting Office gate opposite the railway station.