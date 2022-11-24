Azad Engineering delivers ‘Made-In-India’ National Aerospace Standard parts to Boeing

Azad Engineering, manufacturer of engineered complex precision parts for Aerospace, Clean Energy, Defence, Oil & Gas and SPS OEMs has delivered the first consignment of National Aerospace Standard (NAS) parts to global aircraft manufacturer Boeing.

The consignment is a part of the contract secured by Azad in the September 2021. It carried critical and unique aerospace components required for multiple Boeing aircraft.

Ashwani Bhargava, senior director, supply chain for Boeing India said, “We congratulate Azad Engineering on completing the first consignment of National Aerospace Standard parts for us. It is yet another demonstration of the company’s global manufacturing capability – this truly is Make in India for the world.”

This partnership is a result of Azad’s enhancement of manufacturing capabilities and the company claims to have achieved a near-flawless production system by investing heavily in technology and state- of-the-art infrastructure.

Rakesh Chopdar, Founder and Managing Director, Azad Engineering, said, “The breakthrough is the direct result of planning, rigorous production and smart supply-chain management. ”

In sync with Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative by the Government of India, Azad plans to cater to Defence and Space programs more extensively.