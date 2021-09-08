Avros to be replaced; IAF to get C-295MW from Airbus

For the first time, a military aircraft will be manufactured in India by a private sector company.

After a long wait, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is getting fifty six C-295MW transport aircraft from M/s Airbus Defence and Space S.A., Spain. These aircraft will replace the ageing Avro Transport aircraft of IAF.

The approval to procure these aircraft was given by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday. The plan for replacing the existing Avros with C-295 MW has been going on since 2013 and it got its approval by the Defence Acquisition Council in 2015. However there were several technical and costs related issues which had delayed the deal from being finalized. In 2015, the sole bidders were Airbus and Tata.

More about the aircraft & the contract

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, C-295MW aircraft is a transport aircraft of 5-10 Tonne capacity with contemporary technology.

For quick reaction and para dropping of troops and cargo, it has a rear ramp door.

As per the statement, sixteen aircraft are expected to be delivered in flyaway condition from Spain within 48 months of signing of the contract. Though the Ministry has not specified the financial details, it is estimated that the 56 aircraft will be for approximately USD 2.5 billion.

And as has been reported by Financial Express Online earlier the balance forty aircraft will be manufactured by TATA Consortium. This will be within ten months from the signing of the contract.

For the first time, a military aircraft will be manufactured in India by a private sector company.

Indigenous Electronic Warfare Suite will be on board all the fifty six aircraft.

This project will help create an aerospace ecosystem in India. Several MSMEs from across the country are going to be involved in manufacturing different parts of the aircraft.

This will also help in giving a boost to the `Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ and will help in cutting down import dependence and increasing exports.

Sub-assemblies and other major component assemblies of aero structure are expected to be manufactured in India.

This in turn will help in generating around 600 highly skilled jobs directly, over 3000 indirect jobs and additional 3000 medium skill employment opportunities.

Will create specialized infrastructure in the form of taxiway, apron, buildings, and hangars.

When the aircraft will be manufactured in India under the Tata Consortium all suppliers are going to be involved in special processes. This will help them in gaining and maintaining globally recognized National Aerospace and Defence Contractors Accreditation Program (NADCAP) accreditation.

‘D’ Level servicing facility (MRO) for C-295MW aircraft is planned to be set up in India and later this facility will act as regional MRO hub for different variants of C-295 aircraft.

The OEM — M/s Airbus Defence and Space S.A., Spain will discharge offset obligations. This will be done through direct purchase of eligible products and Services from Indian Offset Partners.

What delayed the procurement?

After the technical issues were resolved the Ministry of Defence had successfully concluded price negotiations with Tata and Airbus for C-295 Transport Aircraft in 2019.