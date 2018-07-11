Aviation innovation expo inaugurated in Kochi

The expo “INNOEX-18” is held under the aegis of Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI) and Society of Indian Aerospace Technologies and Industries (SIATI). (Representational image: Reuters)

A three-day Aviation Innovation Exposition-cum Workshop was today inaugurated by Vice Admiral AR Karve, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Southern Naval Command at the naval base here. The expo “INNOEX-18” is held under the aegis of Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI) and Society of Indian Aerospace Technologies and Industries (SIATI) is conducted by Naval Aircraft Yard, Kochi, and would continue till July 13, a Defence release said.

On the first day of the workshop, which preceded the expo inauguration, renowned aerospace professionals and academicians, including SIATI president CG Krishnadas Nair, AeSI president, RK Tyagi, DRDO DG (Aero), Tessy Thomas and Prof SS Mantha from National Institute of Advance Studies (NIAS) shared their experiences with young aeronautical professionals of SNC. Speaking on the occasion, Vice Admiral Karve, informed all the existing and potential industry partners about the expected growth of the naval aircraft fleet from 150 to 450 in the near future and the huge opportunity it provides to the industry particularly the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

The exposition, which included about 20 stalls from 18 firms was able to bring together seven major indigenous aviation stakeholders, viz, the Indian Air Force, ISRO, Aero Cluster Labs of DRDO, Air India, Pawan Hans Limited, as well as members of the academia and industry, the release said. On display at the expo are actual obsolete items and systems for captains of MSMEs to identify indigenous substitutes, promote indigenisation and provide product support. This is the second edition of Innovation Expo by the Naval Aircraft Yard, Kochi.