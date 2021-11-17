Australia to open new Consulate in Bengaluru; PM to address the first ever Sydney Dialogue

Prime Minister Scott Morrison also noted that while the BTS is on, Australia is kicking off the first-ever Sydney Dialogue in Australia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Dialogue on Thursday (Nov 18, 2021).

Australia has plans to open a new Consulate General in Bengaluru. This was announced by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday during the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS)-2021 on Wednesday.

Why Bengaluru?

In his virtual address the Australian leader said “Bengaluru is home to a third of India’s unicorn companies. And it is the world’s fastest growing technology hub – of course we want to be part of it,” Scott Morrison said.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for hosting “what is the region’s largest technology event, the Australian leader talked about deepening its ties with India’s innovators, entrepreneurs and technologists. While asserting that the ties that bind the two countries are “indeed strong and abiding’’, he said Australia will work with governments at all levels.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison also noted that while the BTS is on, Australia is kicking off the first-ever Sydney Dialogue in Australia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Dialogue on Thursday (Nov 18, 2021).

While announcing Australia’s first-ever Blueprint for Critical Technologies at BTS, the Australian leader in his address said, “This signals Australia’s firm commitment to shaping the development and adoption of critical technologies internationally, including by working with trusted partners like India.”

In his address he noted India is a major technology power. In his speech he highlighted how the technology leading nations will have greater military, economic and political power. And also have considerable influence on global values and norms in years ahead.

In the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership the two countries’ technology is at the forefront. Both countries are already sharing expertise on critical technologies including quantum computing and AI as well as in cyber.

India-Australia Bilateral Relations

The two countries are already working together in the field of mining and also in the processing of critical minerals including rare earth elements, lithium and cobalt. All these are critical and have military applications and clean energy technologies.

The two countries are working together in other areas like space research, technology and science. And Australia is supporting India’s ‘Gaganyaan’ human spaceflight mission. And in education and research links, which are important for technological cooperation. The two countries are combining efforts on low emissions technology — hydrogen and ultra-low-cost solar.

The two countries, according to PM Morrison, are working together to combat cyber threats, advance the deployment of 5G and beyond 5G networks and strengthen supply chain security.

Centre of Excellence for Critical and Emerging Technology Policy

This Australia-India Centre will help bring together technologists, researchers, policy practitioners, thought leaders and academics. And shape technology governance “so that it aligns with our values and supports an open, inclusive and resilient Indo-Pacific region.”