Australia says nuclear submarines needed to counter militarisation

Australia‘s defense minister said Tuesday a deal to buy nuclear-powered attack submarines from the United States was necessary to counter the biggest conventional military buildup in the region since World War II.

Australian officials said the deal will cost up to $245 billion over the next three decades and create 20,000 jobs. It comes at a time that China is rapidly building up its own military. Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said it had made a huge diplomatic effort for months ahead of Monday’s announcement of the deal, including making more than 60 calls to regional and world leaders. Australia had even offered to keep China in the loop, he said.

Also Read Joe Biden announces nuclear-powered submarines for Australia

“We offered a briefing. I have not participated in a briefing with China,” Marles said. Asked by reporters if China had rejected the briefing or responded at all, Marles replied: “I’m not aware of that response.” Without specifically mentioning China, Marles said Australia needed to respond to the military buildup in the Pacific.

“A failure to do so would see us be condemned by history,” he said. China has said the deal poses serious nuclear proliferation risks and stimulates the arms race. “We urge the U.S., Britain and Australia to abandon the Cold War mentality and zero-sum game, faithfully fulfill their international obligations and do more to contribute to regional peace and stability,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said during a daily briefing Thursday.

Marles said Australia intended to increase its military capabilities and to spend more on defence in the future, something it wanted to be transparent about. “You know, our concern about other military buildups is that they happen in a manner which is opaque, and where neighbours are left uneasy as to why it is occurring,” he said. “That is why we have gone to such an effort to make clear exactly why we are taking the steps that we’re taking.”