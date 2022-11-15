Aussie Minister to visit India for ‘No Money for Terror’ event

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to have a bilateral meeting with the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the ongoing G20 Leaders summit in Bali, Australia’s Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Tim Watts is arriving in India soon.

Leading a cross-sectoral Australian delegation he is coming to India for the two day (November 18-19) 3rd ‘No Money for Terror’ Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing. This conference will be attended by around 75 countries and will be organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs, in New Delhi.

An official statement issued by Watts ahead of the visit, said that he will be traveling to India and Thailand to strengthen regional and bilateral economic engagement. In India, the minister is expected to showcase his country as an attractive destination for work, study and investments.

The Australian minister accompanied by a cross-sectoral delegation will also head to Bengaluru Tech summit.

More about the ‘No Money for Terror’ Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing

The aim of this conference which will be bring together representatives of 75 countries is going to be on combating terrorist financing held by the international community. The previous two conferences took place in Paris (2018) and the second was in Melbourne (2019).

There will also be discussions on all aspects of terror financing including legal, technical and regulatory cooperation. The attempt of this Conference is to set pace for other high level political and official deliberations and will be focused on countering terrorists financing.

An official Home Ministry statement has stated that the conference will be focused on global trends in not only terrorist financing and terrorism, emerging technologies and terrorist financing, use of formal and informal channels of funds for terrorism, and requisite international co-operation to address related challenges.

Agenda of Watts

From India he will be heading to Bangkok, Thailand and will represent his country at the 2022 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Ministerial Meeting. At the end of the meeting he will also be inking the Australia-Thailand Strategic Economic Cooperation Arrangement (SECA) with Sansern Samalapa, Vice Minister of Commerce, Thailand.

Significance of SECA for Australia

The agreement between the two sides is expected to help in deepening trade and economic linkages.