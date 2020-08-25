Atmanirbhir Bharat: DRDO issues list of items to help domestic industry, Chairman DRDO gets extension

Such a move will help the DRDO to not only focus on the design & development of both critical and advanced technologies and systems.

In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for “Atmanirbhar Bharat”, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has released a list of 108 systems and sub-systems which will be designed and developed by the Indian industry only. According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Monday, the initiative is expected to pave the way for the Indian defence industry to work on many technologies which would help in building an `Atmanirbhar Bharat.’

The defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was apprised by the DRDO about 108 systems and subsystems which have been identified for designing and development by the Indian defence industry only.

As per the plan, the DRDO will be providing support to industries in designing, development and testing of these systems which will be based on the requirement of the armed forces, R&D establishments, and other Security Agencies. These, according to DRDO can be met through development contracts, orders suitable for the Indian industry.

How will this help?

Such a move will help the DRDO to not only focus on the design & development of both critical and advanced technologies and systems.

Though DRDO has been partnering with industry for realization of its systems, it has helped the local industry mature to a stage where they can develop systems on their own. From a ‘build to print’ partner the Indian industry has moved to to ‘build to specification’ partner.”

So far the industry base for DRDO has 1800 MSMEs, DPSUs, Ordnance Factories and large scale industries.

In an effort to promote the country’s domestic industry, the government had recently released an import banned list of 101 military systems and weapons which include conventional submarines, cruise missiles transport aircraft, and light combat helicopters in a staggered manner by 2024.

Items identified by DRDO

For domestic production, DRDO has identified items including armoured engineering reconnaissance vehicle and anti-terrorist vehicle (ATV), mini and micro UAVs, mines laying and marking equipment, mountain footbridge, and modular bridge. Also, there are items like marine rocket launcher, satellite navigation receivers, navigation radars, high nitrogen steel tank transporter, among others.

And the timeline set for developing the systems and sub-systems is 2020.

Meanwhile …

Chairman of DRDO G Satheesh Reddy has been given a two-year extension according to the Personnel Ministry order. The renowned scientist was appointed to the post in 2018 for two years and now, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension for a period of two years from Aug 26, 2020.